Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

YUM opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.84.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

