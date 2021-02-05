Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.32. Youngevity International shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 41,906 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

Youngevity International Company Profile (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Direct Selling, Commercial Coffee, and Commercial Hemp. The company offers nutritional supplements, gourmet coffee, weight management products, skincare and cosmetics, health and wellness, packaged foods, lifestyle products, pet care, digital products, telecare health services, apparel and fashion accessories, and business lending products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Youngevity International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youngevity International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.