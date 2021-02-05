Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) Shares Gap Up to $835.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $835.00, but opened at $870.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) shares last traded at $865.00, with a volume of 2,117 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 789.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 686.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £228.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

