YETI Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of YETI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of YETI opened at $72.07 on Friday. YETI has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 92.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at $24,814,912.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $159,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,808 shares of company stock worth $16,886,028 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

