Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Yellow Pages from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

