Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.10

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 46733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatsen stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

