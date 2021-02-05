Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.78. 244,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,133. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $137.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

