Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.
NASDAQ WYNN traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.78. 244,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,133. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $137.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.
WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
