Wsfs Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,879,000 after buying an additional 80,826 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,758,000 after purchasing an additional 203,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $122.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,466. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $124.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.