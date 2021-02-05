Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 949 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $160,897.59.

NYSE:RIV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 116,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,839. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

