Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,264. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.