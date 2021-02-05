Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 16,879 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period.

OPP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.84. 151,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,298. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $17.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

