Wsfs Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.53 Million Investment in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 459,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,000. SelectQuote comprises 4.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SelectQuote at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

SLQT stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 6,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,299. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -152.13.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $207,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at $40,671,836.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $205,914.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,130,551.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,020. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

