Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys 5,611 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after buying an additional 80,322 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.69. 26,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average of $126.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.