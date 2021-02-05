Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.19 on Friday, reaching $840.80. The company had a trading volume of 159,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,340,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $776.31 and its 200 day moving average is $514.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

