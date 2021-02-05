WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Short Interest Update

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS WPTIF opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

