Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In related news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $91,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,931.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $204,138.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,598.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,715. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

