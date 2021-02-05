World Asset Management Inc Trims Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

KMX stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $128.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

