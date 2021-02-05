World Asset Management Inc Sells 556 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lennar by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Lennar by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 393,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth $27,771,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lennar by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lennar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 309,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

