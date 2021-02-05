World Asset Management Inc Sells 46 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLT opened at $263.78 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

