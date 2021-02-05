World Asset Management Inc Sells 37 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,393,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

Shares of MPWR opened at $367.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.73, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total value of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

