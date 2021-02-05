World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 541,537.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 541,537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nordson by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $186.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.91. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $216.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.