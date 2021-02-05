World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CDW by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 922,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 783,189 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CDW by 2,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,009,000 after buying an additional 731,608 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 3,644.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,110,000 after buying an additional 684,890 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in CDW by 10,701.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after buying an additional 536,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,651,000 after buying an additional 352,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $149.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average of $125.27. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $149.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

