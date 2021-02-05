World Asset Management Inc Purchases 712 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $44,007,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 200,554 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $56,060,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $8,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $79.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

