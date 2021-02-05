World Asset Management Inc Has $531,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.