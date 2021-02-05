World Asset Management Inc Has $507,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $14.13 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

