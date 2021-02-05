Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Short Interest Update

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WK stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $1,883,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,203,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $342,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 129,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,406,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Workiva by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.