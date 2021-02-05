Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Sells $899,250.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Duane Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Duane Hughes sold 100,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $518,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 468,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,213 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WKHS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

