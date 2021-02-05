Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

WWD stock opened at $117.06 on Thursday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $1,940,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Woodward by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Woodward by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

