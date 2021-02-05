Wolfe Research Downgrades ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Market Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.35.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.16. 97,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,611,004. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

