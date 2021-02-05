Wolfe Research Downgrades ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Market Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.35.
NASDAQ VIAC traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.16. 97,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,611,004. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
