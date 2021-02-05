WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 183,609 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of WisdomTree Investments worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 97,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $815.33 million, a PE ratio of -49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on WETF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

