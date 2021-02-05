WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. WINk has a total market cap of $40.24 million and $10.32 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017823 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 207.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

