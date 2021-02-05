Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 144,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.