Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $143.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.84 and its 200 day moving average is $142.42.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

