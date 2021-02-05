Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases New Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSGS opened at $175.11 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.31.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

