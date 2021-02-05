Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 224.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

