Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

