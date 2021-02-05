Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $195.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

