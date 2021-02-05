Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

COO stock opened at $384.11 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $389.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

