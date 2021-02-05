Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $160.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,004.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

