Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,151,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,918,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 460,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,666,000 after buying an additional 42,956 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 300,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,249,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares during the period.

HYG opened at $87.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.46. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

