Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

