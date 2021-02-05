Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,163 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in MetLife by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,051,000 after purchasing an additional 174,522 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after buying an additional 864,000 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after buying an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,849,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after buying an additional 64,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after buying an additional 172,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

