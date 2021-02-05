Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $256.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.64 and a 200 day moving average of $285.01. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.