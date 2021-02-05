Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 3,781 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $44,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $18.72 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,872.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

