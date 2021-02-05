WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of WEX worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $200.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Truist boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.19.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

