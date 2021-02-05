WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,103,000 after acquiring an additional 146,630 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 72.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 667,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 98.6% during the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 951,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 472,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

