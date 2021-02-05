Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target Increased to C$1.70 by Analysts at CIBC

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.62.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.35 on Thursday. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.52 million and a P/E ratio of -16.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$290.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

