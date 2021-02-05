Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WAL opened at $73.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after buying an additional 1,429,280 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

