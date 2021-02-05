WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises about 2.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 904.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of SPHB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.50. 2,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,604. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.

