WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Discover Financial Services makes up about 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of DFS traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.66. 7,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,327. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.